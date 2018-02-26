Deepika loves Ranveer too much; fires Ranveer’s driver, read why

The alleged couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have not accepted the relationship in public but the love of the couple can bee seen. Recently Deepika took charge and terminated Ranveer’s driver for not driving safely. According to Spotboye reports, Ranveer Singh was returning from football match, his driver smashed the car into the wall and from behind another car slammed Ranveer’s car. After the collision Ranveer was unhurt but he made sure to give his driver and earful.

But when Ranveer narrated the entire incident to lady love Deepika, she was furious and scold to driver and also terminated him from the job. Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in which Ranveer Singh role played Alauddin Khilji and was highly appreciated for his role.

The couple have done three movies together Ram-Leela, Baji Rao Mastani and Pamaavat all three of them proved to blockbuster hits and acclaimed the critical appreciation for the actor.