Deepika follows Priyanka at the Golden Globes 2017

When the internet was going crazy over Priyanka Chopra’s attendance and her look at the Golden Globe Awards 2017, there’s one more star from B-Town who made a stunning appearance at the event. And it is none other than Deepika Padukone. Both the B-town gorgeous ladies are making us proud with their star status on international platform.

It turns out that the Deepika would not be at the awards but she would be part of the Golden Globes party. The actress’ appearance at the event is a surprise to all of us. Thanks to her stylist Shaleena Nathani who in all the excitement shared Deepika’s look on her Instagram account:

The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star looked super hot donning a yellow Ralph Lauren off-shoulder ensemble pairing with wavy tresses. Yes! The same designer Priyanka Chopra went for the Golden Global Awards night. Deepika’s look is styled by Elizabeth Saltznan, London-based stylist, her wavy tresses have been courtesy the hair stylist Christian Wood and her make-up is done by Hung Vanngo.

On the work front, Deepika’s Hollywood release ‘The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ is all set to hit the theatres this month.

Ditching the ever-going Priyanka Chopra v/s Deepika Padukone battle, all we want is our Mastani and Kashibai posing a happy picture in one frame miles away from home.

More power to you girls!