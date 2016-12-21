Deepika and team look fierce in ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ new poster

New Delhi: Both the team and the fans are all set for ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ to release early next year and to pump up the excitement even further, a fresh poster of Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut has been released on social media.

The official Twitter handle of the film recently shared a new poster where all the leads of the film – Vin Diesel, DP, Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev look hot!

They tweet, “Let the countdown begin. # VinDiesel returns as Xander Cage in T minus one month. # xXxTheMovie @ RubyRose @ DeepikaPadukone @ DonnieYenCT”

“Now that’s a team he can work with. Xander Cage is back in the new poster for #xXxTheMovie. In theatres January 20,” the caption read.

Now that’s a team he can work with. Xander Cage is back in the new poster for #xXxTheMovie. In theatres January 20th. pic.twitter.com/Km5W7jZ3IN — xXx Return of Xander (@xxxMovie) December 19, 2016



Directed by D.J. Caruso, ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ is slated to hit the big screens on January 20, 2017.