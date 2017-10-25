Free Press Journal
Deepika and Shahid to promote 'Padmavati' on Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 11'

Deepika and Shahid to promote ‘Padmavati’ on Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 11’

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 25, 2017 10:03 am
Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be visit Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ for their upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ promotion till last week of October.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial films, ‘Padmavati’ starrer Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh is playing a character of Alauddin Khilji, while missed the promotion at ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

Accroding to Bollywood Life, the source revelas that, “‘Padmavati’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2017 along with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. So it will be fun to see the cast of ‘Padmavati’ with Salman Khan on his show! Both Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be visiting the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ in the last week of October.”


Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji will give you nightmares

He added, “Ranveer Singh is missing the promotion activity because he has some prior commitments. While Singh will be missed, Deepika and Salman’s camaraderie along with Shahid Kapoor’s antics are sure to entertain the audience.”

This is first time where Shahid and Deepika are sharing a screen space on big screen. Deepika is portraying a role of Rani Padmini, Shahid as her husband Maha Rawal Ratan Singh, while Ranveer Singh will be seen as the antagonist Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

‘Padmavati’ is slated to hit theatres on December 1.

