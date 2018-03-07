Deepika and Ranveer wedding updates: Have their parents finalised the marriage date and venue?
Mumbai: After Anuhska Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fairy-tale wedding, now Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh all set to tie the knot this year. According to reports, Singh parents want the duo to marry in Mumbai as their relatives live in Mumbai and Delhi, and they don’t want relatives to miss any wedding rituals. The wedding could take place as per south Indian rituals and the possible high profile venues are Taj lands Ends, St Regis and Four Seasons. The couple may also host a grand reception in which the whole of B- town will be invited. However, there is no official confirmation from Ranveer and Deepika’s side. In fact, they haven’t yet accepted their relationship in public.
A source told SpotboyE, “Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, but, the actor’s parents are keen it takes place in Mumbai. Reason? Most of Singh family’s relatives live in Mumbai and Delhi and they do not want them to miss out on the celebrations”.
“The wedding will take place as per South Indian rituals and high profile venues such as Taj Lands End, Four Seasons and St Regis are being considered as the venue. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception,” the source added.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy with upcoming movies Gully boy, 83 and Simmba. On the other side, Deepika is not busy with any schedule as she is recovering from a back problem.