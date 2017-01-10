Debbie Reynold’s cause of death finally revealed!

Washington D.C: The cause of Debbie Reynolds’ death has finally been revealed after two weeks!

The 84-year-old actress and singer died from an intra-cerebral hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure, reports E! News.

An intra-cerebral hemorrhage is an emergency condition in which a ruptured blood vessel causes bleeding inside the brain, also known as a stroke.

According to the official death certificate, ‘The Singing Nun’ star passed away on December 28, 2016 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from a fatal stroke after a blood vessel burst in her brain.

She passed a day after her 60-year-old daughter, Carrie Fisher, died from a massive heart attack.

Debbie will be remembered not only for her memorable role in ‘Will & Grace’, but for her countless others, that include ‘Singing In The Rain’, ‘Behind The Candelabra’ and ‘Halloweentown’.