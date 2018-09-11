‘Daughter Shaheen attempted suicide at the age of 12-13’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is gearing up for his upcoming movie The Dark Side Of Life: Mumbai City. Mahesh Bhatt while interacting with media, revealed some personal details about his daughter Shaheen who attempted suicide when she was 12 or 13-years-old “My daughter Shaheen, Alia’s elder sister, she, at the age of 16 discovered finally that she is suffering from clinical depression. In October, she is launching her own memoir in which she has talked about the kind of struggle she has gone through in that phase.”

“She also came to a point of attempting a suicide at the age of 12-13 so, this is the truth of my own house. Jiah Khan once came to us asking for work but that time somehow, we were not able to work with her, but later when she committed suicide and we visited her house it felt really bad.”

Talking about immense pressure of surviving in the film industry, Bhatt said, “It’s a high stress business that’s why not many can do it and that’s why you have people who are prone to substance abuse, mood swings and you have tendency to gravitate towards depression because you are dependent continuously on audience reaction.”

“When we release the trailer of a film, we fear that whether audience will clap or not for the trailer and for that, you need to have guts to sustain in this industry and that’s why there are very few people who have survived in this industry for long time.”

Talking about his upcoming movie, it talks about generating awareness about mental illness in our country.