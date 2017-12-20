Dashing Manoj Bajpayee dons various looks in Aiyaary!

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in several avatars in his upcoming next Aiyaary. The characters which Manoj has played in his films has always been appreciated by the audience and the actor is known for his diverse roles. But now the audience will get to see Manoj Bajpayee in different avatars in one film with Aiyaary.

Even in the film’s trailer, Manoj is seen in different avatars which has raised the curiosity levels of audience. When the title of the film was announced many people did not realize the meaning of it. But the trailer of the film explains the meaning of Aiyaary briefly.

Neeraj Pandey shares,”Aiyaary represents someone who is a master of trickery. A behroopiya of sorts. Aiyaary is a Persian word I had come across in Devaki Nandan’s Khatri novel in which he referred to them as shapeshifters and the tricks they performed as Aiyaary. Manoj’s character in the film is that of an army spy and this character just right. It summarises what a soldier resorts to in extreme crisis. Further, it defines our film beautifully.”

With Aiyaary, Neeraj Pandey is coming back with a Republic day release, a film that has a power-packed star cast and intriguing storyline. Neeraj Pandey will return to direction two years after his last directorial ‘M.S. Dhoni’ which not only won accolades from the audience and critics but also emerged victorious at the box office.

The ace filmmaker won the hearts of the audience with his appealing films that have a realistic touch like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26′, M.S. Dhoni’ etc. The audience is keen on witnessing yet another mind-bending film by the filmmaker. Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents ‘Aiyaary’ A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January 2018.