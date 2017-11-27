Daring Gundaraaj to The Return of Kaalia, these Hindi titles of South Indian movies are damn hilarious

South Indian movies have massive fan following and actors are worshipped like God in that part of the country. The craze of the movies is such that it gives a tough competition to Bollywood movies, Baahubali is one of the movies in Indian cinema which has highest collection. And from a few years, even Bollywood is adopting the story line and remaking the South movies in Bollywood. Rohit Shetty has announced his upcoming movie with Ranveer Singh which will be remake of South movie Temper which starred Junior NTR.

There are movies like Wanted, Singham which were blockbusters on Box Office. Even the makers of South movies are trying to reach the masses by releasing the movies in Hindi dubbed version. People are going gaga over it. Even it gets telecast on TV and gets millions of download from YouTube. But, the funniest thing is that they change the original name of movie in Hindi which is hilarious. So, here we present to you some of the humorous name of South movies in Hindi.

Daring Gundaraaj (Aatadista – Telugu)

Ek Tha Mafia – The Underworld (Sadurangam – Tamil)

Maa Kasam Badla Loonga (Yogi – Telugu)

The Return of Khakee (Satyam – Tamil)

The Return of Kaalia (Raakhee – Telugu)

Mr.Idiot Ek Dilwala (Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana – Telugu)

Main Hoon Dada No.1 (Rajapattai – Tamil)

Wanted Baghi (Pokkiri – Tamil)

Aur Ek Dracula (Dracula 2012 – Malayalam)

Honeymoon Ke Side Effects (Priyasakhi – Tamil)