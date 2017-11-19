Dara Singh birth anniversary: Iconic roles of ‘Rustam-E-Hind’

Whether it was the wrestling ground or acting field, this body builder with a 53-inch long chest never failed himself in any situation. Standing tall at 6.2 feet, in the 60s, Dara Singh was known as India’s best wrestler.

As a child, many were in awe of him as Hanuman in Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV. The man with the gigantic appearance hovering above the ground was none other than Dara Singh.

We look at the iconic roles of Wrestler Dara Singh on his birth anniversary

Rustom-E-Hind



A man who began wrestling with small fights, in Rustom-E-Hind Dara Singh will be remember for many memorable wrestling ‘matches’. The film also starred Tanuja, Sohrab Modi and Rajendra Kumar, and was helmed by Dara Singh himself.

Faulad



In Faulad, an 18-year-old Dara Singh starred as adult Amar. He fell in love with Mumtaz (who is Maharaja’s daughter) and gets appointed as head of royal site since the Maharaja believed his was a noble birth. The film featured Mini Mumtaz, Shyam Kumar, Ratnamala, Kamal Mehra and Randhir in a pivatole role. The film was helmed by Mohammed Hussain. Including this, Dara Singh and Mumtaz had worked together in 16 film.

Mera Naam Joker

In this film, Dara Singh played a character of Sher Singh. Mera Naam Joker is the story of Raju (played by Rishi and Raj Kapoor), considered the best circus clown ever. The film traces Raju’s journey from his childhood to the last day of his performance. The film was helmed by Raj Kapoor and featured an ensemble cast of Simi Garewal, Manoj Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Dara Singh, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Padmini and Rajendra Kumar. Dara Singh, as ever held in own, among other legends.

Tarzan Comes To Delhi



Kedar Kapoor’s directorial film ‘Tarzan comes to Delhi’ saw Dara Singh as the extremely brawny lord of the jungle, who came to Delhi in the company of desi Jane. Mumtaz played the role of Rekha in the film. The plotline revolved around a precious gem revered by ribals and how it must be found at all costs.

Mahabharat and Ramayana



The Indian epic movie Mahabharat was release in 1965. Dara Singh played a character of Bhima in the Babubhai Mistri directorial film. We have all grown up by seeing Mahabharat and Ramayana. Do you know? In Ramayana, Dara Singh plays Hanuman’s character, which is very difficult to identify as he is in a monkey snout.

Jab We Met



Dara Singh was seen as Geet’s grandfather in ‘Jab We Met’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Dara Singh, at the age of 89, looked energetic and the wrestling punch was still there as he faced the camera for what was to be his farewell appearance.