Dangal to Bajirao Mastani: Top 10 highest-grossing films in Bollywood

Bollywood is world’s largest film-production centre. Millions are spent in making high-profile films. Bollywood actors put in a lot of effort into their characters in their endeavour to make their film among the highest grossing ones. Movies like Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Chennai Express and Bajirao Mastani has made grossed many crores globally at the box office. Here’s a look at the list of Top 10 highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

Dangal

Dangal was a biographical sports drama film based on the real life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat. He was an amateur wrestler, who trained daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become world-class wrestlers. The film was released on December 21 in United State and on December 23 in India in 2016. The film was shown on an estimated 4300 screens in India and 1000 screens internationally. Dangal was a fifth highest grossing non-English film of all time.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 2,026.55 crore (US$320 million)

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.

PK

PK was a satirical science-fiction comedy film. Aamir Khan did a fabulous job as an alien, who tries to understand human behaviour, nature and their demands on earth. PK was the highest grossing film of 2014.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 1,725 crore (US$267 million)

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan. Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra was seen in lead roles, as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi and Munni respectively. The movie was based on a girl who came from Pakistan, and got lost in India. It’s Pawan who helps her reach home. Location, songs, and the story was beautifully captured in the film.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 626 crore (US$98 million)

Star cast: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Dhoom 3

Dhoom franchise film Dhoom 3 is on no 4. Aamir Khan-starrer was an action thriller film, which was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Aamir was seen in a double role, one as a magician. Katrina Kaif was seen in a supporting role, who joins Aamir team.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 585 crore (US$100 million)

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra, Siddharth Nigam, Jackie Shroff

Sultan

Sultan was a mixed bag of love, romance, action and emotion starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film traced the journey of Sultan Ali Khan, who was a wrestler and who won a national trophy for India but lost his family. But it was happy ending, as Salman reclaimed his honour and love back. Salman looked perfect as the wrestler, and also worked hard to transform himself from fat to fit.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 584 crore (US$91 million)

Star cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a romantic drama film written by Sooraj Barjatya. The film starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Salman was seen in a double role, one who is a king and the other, who lives in a village. Rani (queen) Sonam Kapoor gets engaged to the king, but unknowingly falls in love with the village boy. The film was produced by Rajshri Production.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 432 crore (US$67 million)

Star cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher

Chennai Express

Rohit Shetty is known from action directorial film like Singham, but even he has directed rom coms like Chennai Express and Golmaal franchise. Chennai Express was a hit movie at the box office. The film hit theatres on August 9, 2013, and finds a space in the list of top 10 highest grossing films. The film was based on South India girl Meenalochni Azhagusundaram and a Mumbai based boy Rahul Mithawala. They meet in Chennai Express train and from here, the rom com start with lots of love and drama

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 423 crore (US$72 million)

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

3 Idiots

In 2009, 3 Idiots released, which was an inspirational film for students over choosing their career and friendship goals. It was inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘Five Point Someone’.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 395 crore (US$82 million)

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani

Dilwale

Dilwale was a romantic action film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan and Rohit Shetty under banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Rohit Shetty’s production. In Dilwale, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reunited together after a long time on silver screen. It was also among Vinod Khanna’s on-screen Bollywood appearances

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 394 crore (US$61 million)

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic historical romance film Bajirao Mastani starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Copra, and was based on the Marathi novel Raau by Naganth S Inamdar. The film narrated the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife ‘Mastani’.

The collection of the film worldwide was Rs 358 crore (US$56 million)

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Tanvi Azmi