Dangal Review: Aamir Khan has displayed performance of a lifetime

A Bollywood girl-power drama about a father-coach training his daughters into star wrestlers is too much of a formula thing. Dangal is an extraordinary true story based on the life of Mahavir Singh and his two daughters, Geeta and Babita. The film traces the inspirational journey of a father who trains his daughters to become world class wrestlers.

Hindustan Times

Aamir Khan’s gameplan and Phogat sisters’ pace win hearts

The 2010 Commonwealth Games are years away. Geeta Phogat has just returned to Balali, her village in Haryana, after months of preparation at the National Sports Academy in Patiala. Something about her has changed. She isn’t exactly the same girl her father, former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, trained. She is more confident, ambitious, and better skilled and ready to take on the world by storm.

People cheer the winners. They celebrate your success when you are on a high. Some don’t. And you meet them again when you return to your roots. Geeta and her national champion sister Babita know they have got into wrestling with a mission. Daler Mehndi belts out the Dangal title song right here and you feel a similar Goosebumps moment that you felt in Rang De Basanti, Lagaan and Chak De India. This could be Aamir’s best performance till date. Yes, even better than Lagaan. Men making his daughters chase his dream. He cries, frowns, gets angry, looks old and tired, but is definitely one of us. When he shakes his head helplessly, you see a father in him. When he gets into a brawl, he is the brother you always depended on. When he wants to see you win, you know you have to perform. It’s not just his pride, it’s yours as well.

Indian Express

Aamir Khan is squat, with a heavy belly, a deliberate gait, and a grizzled beard in Dangal. Only his jutting ears are familiar: the rest of him is pure character. Dangal borrows several elements from the real-life Haryana wrestler who trained his older two daughters, Geeta Babita in the art of wrestling, and turned them into winners.

Dangal works on the twin parameters it sets up for itself. One is a straight-forward film about a popular sport and those who play it. The other is a strong feminist statement about girls being the equal of boys, if not better, in an area they’ve never been seen, let alone accepted. When Mahavir steps into that tricky arena, he is derided and ridiculed: so are his young female charges.

The actors who play the young (Geeta and Babita) Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar do a competent job of turning into eager combatants from young-girls-who-just-want-to-have-fun. And both Shaikh and Malhotra carry it forward, especially when they spend a lot of the second half on the mat, learning how to lose, and, above all, to win. There are times when the film feels flat, and gets into repetitive loops. Those are times you feel like it should have been tighter. But you end up being impressed by the authenticity of the milieu, both in the sporting arena, as well as the domestic one.

Mumbai Mirror

Dangal Dangal, pata chala hai, ‘nikkar’ pehan ke phool khila hai. It’s not the first time our multiplexed minds meet the dhool from Haryana’s akharas, a fascinating world where grabbing someone by the neck, about-flipping them to the ground and helping them rise is acceptable behaviour. By confessing up front that they have not let too many facts come in the way of a great story, the makers give themselves the license to thrill and we’re only glad to share this ride with Jat wrestler Mahavir Phogat (Khan) and his family. His real-life journey of inspiring his four daughters and two neices to achieve sporting glory amidst male chauvinism has received much media attention since 2010 and yet, the foregone conclusion is worth waiting for.

It doesn’t take long to realise the plot will put its jor behind Geeta, the eldest daughter, and her road to the Commonwealth Games 2010 gold. The cinematographer’s wet dream of sweat dripping in maati ends here as Phogat takes his national champ girl to prepare for international glory. By taking us inside the sport’s nuances, explaining the rules and showing techniques, Dangal romances wrestling, makes it aspirational, sexy even, and therein lays its biggest win.

Feeling for the underdog in a sports film comes by default, but Fatima Shaikh’s heartfelt performance and sincere wrestling moves earn her ‘Gitta’ the claps and hoots. Along with ‘Babitta’ (Sanya), she deftly shows what it takes for a woman to make her way through India’s male-dominated sporting scene, or any career for that matter.

Bollywood Life

Dangal is about self belief, conviction, courage, a father encouraging his daughters to be as good if not as equal to their male counterparts. It is a true story that has fictional shades painted to weave a gripping narrative. Dangal is not about accuracy as much as it is about the human mind and the extend it can bend to achieve unbelievable goals. Dangal is a father-daughter story but it is also a tale that will resonate with anyone who has had self doubt and experienced fear in the darkest of places. Dangal is an Aamir Khan film that doesn’t really belong to him. He’s a bystander who sort of narrates the story, a catalyst that projects this emotional journey with utmost honesty. The real hero of Dangal is director Nitesh Tiwari who has stayed true to the material right from the very first frame.

The girls who play the young Geeta and Babita are remarkable simply because they make these characters identifiable. Sakshi Tanwar and other supporting characters is top notch. There is a scene that will have the audience stand up and salute the tricolour not realising its just part of a film. Dangal is the film of the year for me. It is brave, gritty, and honest and has a performance of a lifetime by Aamir. There are portions that remind you of Sultan.