Dangal: Make way for a monster Friday

With Christmas round the corner, it’s the second last Friday of the year and probably the next Friday you’ll be in a mood for the New Year’s eve. Making use of the perfect weekend, is coming Aamir Khan’s Dangal. With no competition from any Hindi cinema or any regional films, Dangal will be the sole winner of this weekend and also the last blast of 2016.

While the reviews of the film look fabulous, Aamir Khan’s two-year long hard work seems to have paid off. Showered by praises from reviewers and celebrities, Dangal looks like the business hogging monster of this year. With a potential to break every record in the industry, Dangal has every aspect that’s needed to turn it into a mega grosser.

An emotional story of a wrestler and how he trains his daughters to take on a sport mainly dominated by men. The rural setting of the film will make it relatable to every Indian belonging to the rural and the urban spaces of the country.

A women centric film with a strong message, that is very much the flavor of the year with other films like Neerja, Nil Battey Sannatey, Pink or Akira. An inspiring story of women in sports, the very year when Indian female athletes won medals at the Olympics. Not to forget the expertise of a perfectionist like Aamir Khan taking the center stage for this film. Will Aamir’s Dangal cross Salman Khan’s Sultan which has set a new bench mark for Hindi films?