‘Dangal’ crosses Rs 300 crore mark at Box Office

Mumbai: Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama “Dangal” has become the fastest film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed biographical film, based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his wrestler daughters, has achieved the feat in just 13 days of its release.

The first week collection of “Dangal”, which released on December 23 last year, was Rs 197.54 crore and it earned Rs 106.84 crore in its second week.

The movie’s cumulative total now stands at Rs 304.38 crore (Nett), according to the spokesperson of the film.

“Dangal”, which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, also became the first Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in week two.

The movie is enjoying a great run at the theatres and has been declared tax-free in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.