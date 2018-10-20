‘Dangal’ actress Sakshi Tanwar adopts baby girl Dityaa; see first picture

Popular TV actress Sakshi Tanwar recently welcomed a baby girl. Yes, a 43-year-old unmarried actress brought happiness in her life by adopting a nine-month-old baby girl, whom she has named Dityaa.

The Dangal actress feels that the baby is the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi and therefore has named her Dityaa which means Goddess Lakshmi.

See the first picture of Sakshi Tanwar’s daughter:

While sharing happiness, Sakshi told Times Now, “With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family and friends, I have adopted a baby girl who would soon turn 9 months old. I am extremely delighted to share my happiness with you as I welcome the bundle of joy in my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life and I and my entire family are elated to embrace Dityaa.. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life..”

Sakshi has worked in many popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Devi and others.