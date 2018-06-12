‘Dancing Uncle’ Sanjeev Shrivastava’s killer moves leaves Salman Khan impressed on Dus Ka Dum

Sanjeev Shrivastava aka India’s beloved ‘dancing uncle’ has some taken the Indian internet by storm with his amazing dancing skills. He instantly became a viral sensation after his video of him and his wife dancing to Govinda’s 1987 film Khudgarz song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ spread like fire across the internet. The performance was at his brother in law’s sangeet ceremony. As the demand of the dancing uncle has grown on social media, he created social media profiles to share more dancing videos on Govinda’s songs. Now, Sanjeev Shrivastava’s internet fame got him an opportunity to visit the sets of Salman Khan‘s ‘Dus Ka Dum’.

The dancing uncle, aka Sanjeev Shrivastava, got an opportunity to meet Salman Khan on the sets of his reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’. The 46-year-old assistant professor along with his wife and kids even got a chance for photo ops. Not only that, he also got to be a part of the show wherein he recreated the Govinda song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ which made him nationwide famous. Salman was seen thoroughly enjoying in the promo of the upcoming episode as the audience cheered for Sanjeev Shrivastava.