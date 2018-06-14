Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava finally meets his idol Govinda on Dance Deewane

Dancing uncle is back in the news and this time it was his turn to get stunned. Known as Sanjeev Shrivastava, the groovy dancer had his perfect moves leading him for a meet and greet with his idol Govinda himself. Sanjeev and his wife who became a viral sensation after emulating steps from Mein se meena se na saki se, made it to Dance Deewane.

Govinda who was invited as a guest on the show in an episode themed after him had Shrivastava meet and one can only imagine the happiness a fan would have after meeting their idol in person. The Hero No. 1 actor looked overwhelmed to see Shrivastava live on stage, doing his moves.

In an interview with a leading daily, Govinda had revealed that he had watched the videos and how he felt nobody managed to copy his steps the way Srivastav had. He had said, “I finally saw the videos. I saw how he was dancing and I really liked what he was doing. I have come to know that he is a professor and his name is Sanjeev Shrivastava. The way he has copied my steps, he has done it so well. He is so much into it. More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well! It felt like he was dancing with all his heart and having fun. And his wife also seemed like she was smiling ‘mann-hi-mann mein’. It was a treat watching them dance like this.”