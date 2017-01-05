Dance drama film will be tough for both Salman and me: Remo D’Souza

Mumbai: Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, who will be teaming up with Salman Khan for a dance film, says the project will be difficult for him as well as the superstar.

“It’s a very interesting dance drama story in which he will play a father to a 13-year-old daughter. Salman has a different way of dancing which will be changed in this film,” Remo told PTI.

“When I did ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2’ I made sure all the actors, including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and others, look like dancers when they are on screen. Same is the case with Salman. It will be difficult for Salman and me,” he said.

Salman, 51, played the role of a father in 1998 film “Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai”.

The 42-year-old director said the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” star will have to be in shape for this yet to be titled film.

“He has to go half the size of what he is right now.”

Remo said it wasn’t that tough to convince the “Dabangg” star for his next directorial venture he had fallen in love with the story idea.

“The relationship and chemistry between us is nice as I have done a couple of acts and songs with him. During one of the acts that I was choreographing for ‘Bigg Boss’ he asked me what I am doing next. I told him I have a nice script for him.

“He asked me to narrate the idea I gave him a one line narration which he liked. He asked me to come up with final script. I narrated him the entire story while he was shooting for ‘Sultan’ he liked it and gave his nod,” he added.

Remo is also nervous about the project. “Whenever you have a dream project and dream actor on board there is nervousness. He is my favourite actor and I am glad he said yes.”

But at the same time the “Faltu” director is very excited about the film.

“He (Salman) is not someone who easily gives a nod to a film. But we don’t have any clear dates as he is suppose to shoot ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ sequel.”

Ask him if the makers are contemplating to lock Eid as the release date, Remo said, “I don’t know. I hope it comes on Eid as it is lucky for him and will be lucky for me as well.”

