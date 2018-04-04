Dan Dana Dan: First look of Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde and Ali Asgar’s show is out! Check out

After ace comedian Kapil Sharma launched his new show, ‘The Family Time with Kapil’, starring some of his old cast such as Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and others, it is now his friend and former co-star Sunil Grover who is coming up with his new show. Grover is all set to tickle your funny-bone in a web-series co-starring ‘Bigg Boss 11’ winner Shilpa Shinde. Meanwhile, Shilpa shared their first look from the show titled, ‘Dan Dana Dan’.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa wrote, “There is no replay, no third umpire, no second inning in real life. So be happy and keep everyone happy. Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life..Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover.”

So be happy and keep everyone happy. Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life.. Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover

Meanwhile, according to Indian Express report, Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai and Sugandha Mishra too will be part of the show. The show is aiming to present a mix of cricket and comedy for the IPL 2018 season and will start telecast on Jio TV App from Fridays to Sundays. Comedians Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon too are likely to be a part of the show.