Dalljiet Kaur: It is the responsibility of an actor to look good

Mumbai: Actor Dalljiet Kaur has undergone a makeover and she looks fantastic. The actor says that she has been getting a lot of compliments on her new look recently. “I am just excited that people compliment me so much these days. I am getting used to the new me and it’s super fun,” she says.

Dalljiet admits that there is a lot of pressure on actors to look good. “I think it’s the responsibility of an actor to look their best. It’s a constant battle. People in our industry these days are constantly working on themselves to look better and better. And I think its a sign of progressiveness,” she says.

The actor has started wearing a lot of sarees recently. “I am always told that saree suits me a lot and also that I look sexier in a saree. I love wearing bindis and bangles too,” she says.

The actor says that it’s important to keep reinventing yourself. She has gone through a tough marriage and divorce and says that she wants to make the most of life now. “I am constantly working on myself as I want to prove it to myself that life has given me another chance. There is only one life and I don’t want to leave any stone unturned to see what I could achieve with hard work. I want to see myself achieve what I dream of every day as an actor and want to let my son know that hard work, honesty and persistence can make you achieve the stars,” she says.