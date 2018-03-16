Daler Mehndi got bail in not time; this is how Twitter reacted

In afternoon news broke that singer Daler Mehndi was convicted in human trafficking case which was running from decades by Patiala court and after 10 minutes another news broke that he got bail in the case. This fiasco was not accepted by social media users and they were shocked and which lead to troll on Indian Judiciary system.

Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets and memes, many think that Daler Mehndi got bail just because of his celebrity status. The case is from 2003 and after 14 years he was convicted and in few minutes he got bail.

Here are some of the tweets

“Human Trafficking case of #DalerMehndi is of 2003. So, It took 15 years to get him convicted. And Minutes after he was sentenced to 2 years in jail, Daler has been granted bail. Let’s dedicate his song ‘Na Na Na Re’ to our Judicial System of India. What if He was not celebrity?,” one verified Twitter user said.

PA : Sir #DalerMehndi ke bail papers ready hain… Judge : Abey thoda to ruk yaar, convict to hone de.. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 16, 2018

Human Trafficking case of #DalerMehndi is of 2003. So, It took 15 years to get him convicted. And Minutes after he was sentenced to 2 years in jail, Daler has been granted bail. Let’s dedicate his song ‘Na Na Na Re’ to our Judicial System of India. What if He was not celebrity? — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 16, 2018

2:05 PM: Daler Mehndi convicted.

2:27 PM: Daler Mehndi granted bail. Why not just acquit him directly? Why waste time and public money running the trial? Let the judges spend their time to put closures to the cases of the common-man, waiting for justice for decades. pic.twitter.com/3M5l3Qj08i — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 16, 2018

Jail for 2 years but out on bail in 27 minutes … that’s the power of our judicial system ☠️#DalerMehndi pic.twitter.com/pXCUtv1E0i — Pari (@pari_princess13) March 16, 2018

Reaction of every meme maker on Daler mehndi ‘s bail.

Meme maker: abhi toh tweet socha tha , bail bhi ho gyi pic.twitter.com/h5f7GOVnMs — Harshit sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) March 16, 2018

Shame shame

Daler Mehndi Gets convicted and gets Two year imprisonment …gets bail in less than 2 hours… #DalerMehndi — NG🏇 (@nitin_nitingarg) March 16, 2018

What is the fastest thing? Kids – Bullet Train.. Men – Dhoni’s Stumping.. Legends – Daler mehndi Getting A Bail..

😀😀😂😂 — zero (@zeeeeroooooo) March 16, 2018

By The Time I Finished Cooking Maggi, Daler Mehndi Was Convicted For Trafficking & Out On Bail — Sagar Gupta (@sagarguptadelhi) March 16, 2018