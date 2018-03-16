Free Press Journal
Daler Mehndi got bail in not time; this is how Twitter reacted

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 16, 2018 08:19 pm
In afternoon news broke that singer Daler Mehndi was convicted in human trafficking case which was running from decades by Patiala court and after 10 minutes another news broke that he got bail in the case. This fiasco was not accepted by social media users and they were shocked and which lead to troll on Indian Judiciary system.

Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets and memes, many think that Daler Mehndi got bail just because of his celebrity status. The case is from 2003 and after 14 years he was convicted and in few minutes he got bail.

Here are some of the tweets


“Human Trafficking case of #DalerMehndi is of 2003. So, It took 15 years to get him convicted. And Minutes after he was sentenced to 2 years in jail, Daler has been granted bail. Let’s dedicate his song ‘Na Na Na Re’ to our Judicial System of India. What if He was not celebrity?,” one verified Twitter user said.

 

