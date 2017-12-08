Daddy’s Home 2: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Daddy’s Home 2

Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, John Cena, Linda Cardellini, Alessandra Ambrosio.

Director: Sean Anders

Rating: * *

The best thing about this movie is the awesome star cast. Say hello again to gentle Brad Whitaker (Ferrell) and tough Dusty Mayron (Wahlberg) who have managed to put their animosity behind them and proceeded to cobble a new family. It’s Yuletide now and the season to be jolly except that one precocious little girl complains in public about the multiple Xmas visits to the homesteads of biological and step parents. Ho ho ho! no need to mope. Two granddads show up unannounced – like the grand moms in Bad Moms Christmas – and one of them, Dusty’s womanising Dad Kurt (Mel Gibson) promptly books a palatial chalet on BnB. The other granddad, Brad’s dad Don (John Lithgow) expresses undying devotion to his absent spouse.

If only the children were equally devoted! Dusty’s step-daughter is obnoxious and deserves being disciplined instead of mollycoddled. Thankfully, his biological kids who are being raised by Brad are nice. Again, as in Bad Moms Christmas, the Christmas decor is destroyed and to complicate things further, yet another divorced dad (John Cena) shows up when the joint family is marooned (joyfully) in a multiplex with a trillion other movie goers.

It helps that everyone onscreen is having a lot of fun. Off screen, movie goers will enjoy the slapstick. Director Anders and his co-script writer, John Morris could have written a meatier role for Dusty’s new spouse and dispensed with the overtones of incest and homo-sexuality. That said, should you get thee to the multiplex? For the A-list star cast, yes. Otherwise, no.