‘Daddy’ trailer out: Arjun Rampal’s don avatar is spot on

Mumbai: The most awaited ‘Daddy’ trailer was out on Tuesday night. Arjun Rampal fits into the character of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli to a T.

The makers have released a 2 minute 14 second trailer of the film, which covers the life of Gawli who later became an MLA from the Chinchpokli area in Mumbai. The trailer starts with the poor condition of mill and factory workers in the 70s and how they turn to crime once the factories start getting shut.

The three residents of Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai form a gang and soon become one of the most dreaded groups in the Mumbai region. The trailer also shows the life journey of the gangster. It portrays that Daddy did not run away after crime and faced the situation. In his confession, he only said “I’m innocent”.

Watch trailer here:

Arjun Rampal is playing the lead role in the film. Daddy also features Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh as part of its cast. The movie is helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, and produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel.

‘Daddy’ is set to release on July 21, 2017.