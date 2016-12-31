Daddy Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of baby Misha

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput in August this year, shared her first image on social media.

In the picture, the 35-year-old star has given a glimpse of his daughter’s feet wearing pink and beige colour woolen socks.

“Mi-shoe,” Shahid captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Mi-shoe ❤️ A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:20pm PST

Misha is the first child for both Shahid and Mira, who got married on July 7 last year.

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in “Rangoon”, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.