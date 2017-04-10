Daddy Bradley Cooper!

Actor Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk welcomed their baby 2 weeks ago.

Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of two years Irina Shayk has welcomed their first child. According to people.com, the child was born two weeks ago. In February this year, the model’s baby bump was clearly visible under an all-black ensemble during a trip to Disneyland, where she sported a Minnie Mouse-ears headband. Shayk, who is active on photo-sharing site Instagram, has stayed quiet about the baby’s birth over the past two weeks.

Representatives for both Shayk and Cooper did not comment on the news. Shayk’s pregnancy first came out in November after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The two were first romantically linked in May 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City – Agencies