Dad Shah Rukh Khan to skip IIFA to be with Aryan for surgery

Shah Rukh Khan has always entertained us from his witty jokes in many award shows. He has hosted IIFA many times. But, this time he will be missing from action at the awards show. He will be busy shooting and promoting his next flick Jab Harry Met Sajal which will release in August, according to DNA. But more than that he will be with his family, the report added. Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan will be undergoing a surgery at the time of IIFA awards.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan broke his nose while playing football at school. Aryan is already on medication, but the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery. SRK will be travelling abroad for that. It has been scheduled around the same time as the award function, and his priorities are very clear. The concerned father will obviously prefer being by his son’s side,” reported DNA.

Everyone knows that King Khan love his family more than anything, On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sajal. He will be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight.