Dabangg Tour: Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves are unmissable; check out the video

The Dabangg reloaded tour is all set to begin with a bang. Hence, the preparation for the concert tour of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Dheva, Guru Randhawa and Manish Paul is in full swing.

Recently, Katrina, who is also a part of the tour, shared her dance video on Instagram which is hard to miss. She captioned the video, “Sheila Reloaded”.

Well, Kat is looking supremely graceful in the video. Her hard work and dedication for the tour can be seen in this video. Her killer dance moves are just wow.

A source informed DNA, “Rehearsals are on in full swing. There will be special performances where Katrina will do an aerial act and Jacqueline will enthral the audience with her pole dancing. Salman, too, will perform on a few of his chartbusters and join Kat and Jackie on songs like Swag Se Swagat as well as Heeriye.”

Let’s wait to see Katrina on Dabangg Reloaded Tour…