Dabangg diva Sonakshi Sinha bids adieu to Maldives in mermaid style; see pic

Earlier we reported of Sonakshi Sinha enjoying her exotic vacation in Maldives has recently landed in Mumbai to resume work. Seems like the actress is still hungover with memories as she posted a picture with a goodbye gift to Maldives in mermaid style.

The ‘Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi’ actress captioned the post as, “Mermaids exist…#spiritanimal.”

View this post on Instagram Mermaids exist ‍♀️ #spiritanimal A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 19, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

In the dreamy picture, Sonakshi has redefined vacation goals for us. Basking in the sun wearing a blue outfit, she captures it as a mermaid. In a similar look, Sinha had appeared in IIFA 2016 in a mermaid style gown. She is indeed fascinated with the marine life.

After her vacation on the island, Sonakshi, with a heavy heart posted a picture and wrote, “It breaks my heart each time i have to leave this beautiful island, and even more so when the experience was unforgettable! Thank you @fairmont.maldives, will be seeing you again for sure!”

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. The film is scheduled to hit the screen on April 19, 2019.