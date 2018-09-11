Dabangg completes 8 years: Salman Khan hints at Dabangg 3 release
On the eighth anniversary of Dabangg Salman Khan shared a post on his Instagram thanking team of the movie and also wrote that Dabangg 3 is going to release next year. “Aaj 8 Saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year,” the actor wrote.
And even actress Sonashi Sinha took to her Instagram account and thanked Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for making her realise about her acting capabilities. “8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of Chulbul and Rajjo, 8 years of me doing what I love the most! Thank you, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Abhinav Kashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love see u in Dabangg 3 next year!!!” Sonakshi Sinha said.
Earlier in a press conference, talking about Dabangg 3 Salman revealed that they would start shooting the film in March next year and it would revive the sizzling chemistry of Salman and Sonakshi. Salman further added that we would start working on ‘Dabangg 3’ in March. Sonakshi was with him in the film. And the best character of the film ‘Makhanchand Pandey’ would also be back. Chulbul Pandey was incomplete without Makhanchand Pandey.