Cuteness War! Will Shahid Kapoor’s newborn son Zain steal the limelight from Saif-Kareena’s munchkin Taimur?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The duo named their son Zain. Ever since the star kid’s birth, his fans have been supremely excited to see the first glimpse of Shahid and Mira’s newborn son Zain. But do you know that Zain can affect Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute son Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity in terms of cuteness?

Ever since the good news went viral on social media, people started congratulating Shahid and Mira. Further, social media users have now also started prying on Shahid Kapoor’s son. Well, this is indirectly affecting Taimur’s popularity, isn’t it?

We all know that Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship but they broke up in 2007. Later, Kareena was in a relationship with Saif Ali Khan and tied a knot with him in 2012. On the other hand, Shahid was in an alleged relationship with Priyanka Chopra but after their break up, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015. Taimur was born in 2016 while Shahid and Mira welcomed their daughter Misha in the same year.

When Shahid was asked about Taimur, he had said, “Taimur is one of the most adorable babies I have ever seen. God bless him”. Needless to say, Taimur is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. His adorable pictures have always been breaking the internet. On the other hand, Shahid’s daughter Misha is also one of the cutest star daughters in B-town. Her cute pictures and videos with father Shahid have always been making people feel loved.

See Taimur and Misha’s lovely pictures:

View this post on Instagram major missing ❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on Sep 6, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram Smirk ❤️ A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 3, 2018 at 3:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram Thank you all for the birthday wishes. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:30am PST

They are so cute, aren’t they? Well, people can’t wait to see the first glimpse of Shahid’s newborn baby Zain! What about you?