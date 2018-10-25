Cuteness Overloaded! Karisma Kapoor shares her ‘twinning’ throwback picture with Kareena

Some moments always remain special and they often make us walk down the memory lane! In fact, we often do that when it comes to childhood photos. Karisma Kapoor went into nostalgic mode on social media recently as she shared the most adorable picture with her younger sister and now superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan. And the Kapoor sisters’ childhood picture is one of the cutest things you will see on social media today.

It is a known fact that Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan share one of the closest bonds not just as sisters but also as friends. The duo is frequently seen together on lunch dates and family outings besides spending some quality time off their schedules with each other. But this childhood picture of Lolo and Bebo [as they are fondly known as] gives us a sneak peek into their earlier days and the Kapoor sisters look as adorable.

It is a known fact that Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with many moments she shares with Kareena Kapoor Khan even today. But recently it seems that the actress decided to turn nostalgic and shared this picture. She even captioned it interestingly saying, “Always Twinning since forever ! #wonderwednesday #sisters #memories #myrock #family.” Isn’t it super sweet to see the great bonding the Kapoor sisters share off screen? While the duo have appeared together in an ad before, we had like to see this amazing camaraderie on the big screen some day!

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor has been staying away from Bollywood but she is expected to have ventured into the digital world with her first web-series. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will next be seen in two Dharma films, Good News which co-stars her with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in the Karan Johar directorial Takht set against the backdrop of Mughal Era alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.