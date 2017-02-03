Cuteness overload! Read Riteish’s message to Genelia on their anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood most beautiful couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genalia D’Souza today completed five year of being together. Today is the couples 5th wedding anniversary. The couple came close to each other during the shooting of ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’. They took onto social media to wish each other, with the cutest messages!

Genelia posted beautiful pictures on Instagram, I will always hold onto you so tight and that’s because I know something so amazing doesn’t happen twice..Happy Anniversary @riteishd .. thank you for changing the meaning of “Home” from a place to a person for me..

I will always hold onto you so tight and that’s because I know something so amazing doesn’t happen twice..Happy Anniversary @riteishd .. thank you for changing the meaning of “Home” from a place to a person for me.. #mykindalove #wedidgoodhoney #tothebestandrestofourlives A photo posted by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Riteish Deshmukh shares pictures on social media with captioned, I look at you & find my self, a stronger self, a better self, a happy self, a blessed self. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad #5Years

I look at you & find my self, a stronger self, a better self, a happy self, a blessed self. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad #5Years pic.twitter.com/JBz9v01Mb5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 3, 2017



Once Riteish stated that, When I, Genelia and her mother was flying to Hyderabad for the test shoot of Tujhe Meri Kasam and I was told that the girl opposite me would be there. I walked out of the airport and met Genelia’s mom. Then I saw this tall girl looking in the opposite direction, completely ignoring me. I was like, ‘Why is she behaving like this?’ Genelia (butts in): I did say, ‘Hi!’ I’d found out two days before that he was the Chief Minister’s son so I assumed he was a spoilt brat… a typical politician’s son… so I thought I’d give him attitude before he did! (laughs) Otherwise, I am shy and reserved by nature.

On this Genelia said, The minute I spoke to him, I realised he was a nice person. On the set, Riteish binds people. I didn’t know anything about films then but he made it look so easy. Also I found it endearing how he was so respectful of my parents and elders.

Here are Riteish and Genelia wedding Pictures

Other pictures of Riteish, Genelia and their son Riaan Deshmukh

Riaan completes Us A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on May 26, 2015 at 10:16am PDT

That’s a great shot -my nephew Lil Vansh, Deepshika & Dhiraj -happy Birthday brother A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Apr 6, 2015 at 1:29am PDT

3 Years of togetherness A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Feb 3, 2015 at 4:38am PST

Family is everything #HappyDiwali #HappyPadwa A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

When your Baiko looks like a teenager & you look like her father. @geneliad A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Oct 21, 2016 at 3:45am PDT

It’s a special day coz its my Aai’s Birthday & on this special day I would like to share something special. #RAHYL #HappyBirthdayAai A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Oct 9, 2016 at 11:34pm PDT

Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad – have the bestest one. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Aug 4, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

Romance begins with holding hands. @geneliad A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Jul 31, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

D’Family A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Feb 15, 2016 at 1:04am PST

Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad – I must have definitely done something right in my previous life. I better be good this time coz I want you in my next. A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Feb 2, 2016 at 11:45pm PST

Holding hands with you was the best decision I ever made. @geneliad A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Jan 18, 2016 at 7:13pm PST