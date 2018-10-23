Cuteness Alert! Anushka Sharma shares an adorable photo with a ‘pooch’

Anushka Sharma, has time and again proved that she is an animal lover. Whether it is sharing pictures with her dog dude or urging people to make a safe environment where animals can live peacefully, the actress has been an ardent preacher for the welfare of animals.

The NH10 actress often shares a lot of pictures of her with animals. Now a recent picture posted by Anushka with a dog ‘Pooch’ is here to fulfill your daily dose of cuteness. Check out the photo below.

View this post on Instagram Just look at this gorge face A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 22, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

Anushka is also associated with quite a few NGO’S which work towards the betterment of animals. Such is the love for animal, that even Anushka’s husband Virat has joined her lady love to make world a better place for animals. The actress who was a non-vegetarian also turned into a vegetarian so that no animals are harmed for her meals. The actress along with her husband gave a truck loaded with food and medicines and support systems for the animals in need during the Kerala floods.

On work from Anushka who is basking in the success of her latest release Sui Dhaga will next seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.