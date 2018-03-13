Cute Moment! Kangana Ranaut’s pic kissing her adorable nephew Prithvi Raj will make you smile

Known for her furious nature, Kangana Ranaut seems to love her nephew Prithvi Raj a lot. Her picture kissing the adorable kid has gone viral on the social media. On Monday, Kangana’s sister Rangoli shared a cute moment of Massi-Bhanja (Aunt-Nephew) on her Twitter handle.

She captioned the snap, “Massi and kiddie.”

Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

Well, in the picture, we can see how Kangana is enjoying her nephew Prithvi Raj’s cute company. Kangana is looking extremely happy as she kisses her lovely nephew. Ever since the picture went viral on the internet, people have been sharing many lovely comments on the snap.

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy shooting for Rani Lakshmibai’s biopic, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Moreover, Kangana’s upcoming Mental Hai Kya is also creating buzz in tinsel town.