Cruel twist of fate: Shocking coincidence between Sridevi and Arjun Kapoor’s mom Mona’s death

Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. Her eldest daughter Janhvi couldn’t attend the festivities as she was busy with her debut film shooting ‘Dhadak’ in Mumbai. Sridevi left leaving behind husband Boney Kapoor and two daughter, Janhvi and Khushi. However, in a tragic and unbelievable occurrence, there is a striking resemblance between Boney Kapoor’s first wife and Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Shourie’s death.

Mona Kappor died of cancer, just two months before the release of her son, Arjun Kapoor’s debut film ‘Ishqzaade’. Like Mona Shourie, Sridevi too couldn’t get to see her daughter’s debut film. Arjun’s film was released in May 2012 whereas his mom Mona Shourie passed away on March 25, 2012. And incidentally, Sridevi passed away few months ahead of Janhavi’s debut in July.

It is really sad to notice that tragedy has struck Boney Kapoor’s home once again. Sridevi’s demise has not only come as a shock to her fans and the film fraternity but is a loss to one and all.