Couple Goals! Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta get goofy in this video; must watch

Mumbai: Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta in December this year. The Ambani’s hosted a pre-engagement get together party on Monday for Shloka and Aakash in which Bollwood celebrities were present to congratulate the couple. The celebrities were Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao among others who were present at the bash.

It is reported that, Aakash proposed Shloka in the presence of families in Goa on Saturday. According to the report the couple will get engaged in June and the wedding will take place in the second week of December in Mumbai. During the bash Aakash and Shloka looked beautiful with each other. About Shloka, Akash told a leading daily, “I am truly happy that our friendship has blossomed into love and Shloka and I are getting married, she is a truly special and extremely kind-hearted person.”

“Despite years and busy schedules, we have always found ways to stay connected. Akash is incredibly grounded and we share a bond based on meaning and memories. We don’t just get along – we also support each other’s hopes and aspirations and are determined to build a sense of purpose into our lives together. We are lucky to have a love that began from being best friends and luckier still to have such supportive families,” said Shloka to the daily.

Their pictures and video went viral on social media and we just can’t wait to see them getting hitched. In one of the viral video where Aakash Ambani and Shloka get goofy and look adorable together. See video here: