Cops get access to Rihanna’s alleged stalker

Los Angeles: The man accused of breaking into singer Rihanna’s house has a few new followers on social media as police has finally got hold of him. According to new legal document, a warrant was issued for cops to gain access to Eduardo Leon’s social media accounts as part of his felony stalking case, reports tmz.com.

Leon broke into Rihanna’s house, here last month and spent an entire night hanging out, waiting for her to come home.

He told cops his plan was to have sex with her, but not use force to make it happen.

He was arrested instead. Leon was also arrested a few days earlier for allegedly breaking into Rihanna’s previous home, believing she still lived there. Police believe gaining access to his social media will prove he was fixated on Rihanna and made repeated efforts to locate her.