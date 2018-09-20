Cops Collide! Tabu surprises ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty on set; see pics

Tabu recently dropped at the sets of upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The trio of the Golmaal Again actress, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh posed for an awesome photograph and looked as happy as ever. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty posted the picture on Instagram to share this moment and captioned it as, “Kuch cheezon mein logic nahi sirf Magic hota hain… tabutiful surprise on set!!! #simmba @tabutiful @ranveersingh.”

In the picture, we see Rohit and Tabu sharing a warm friendly hug, Ranveer Singh can be seen standing behind both of them, While both Tabu and Rohit are wearing casual, Ranveer on the other hand can be seen wearing a cop uniform, which he will be wearing In the movie Simmba where he plays a cop.

Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and is scheduled to release on December 28 this year. After that Ranveer Singh will be seen in Takht along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Meanwhile, Tabu, who was last seen in Golmaal Again, will next feature in Andhadhun alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.