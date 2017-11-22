Cool Pic! Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra spotted enjoying the freezing cold of Delhi

The cold wave is slowly getting intense in the Northern part of the India. Though it is not as extreme like it happens in January or December end, the drop in temperature has ensured that people can’t go out without wearing their jackets, scarves and gloves. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who are shooting in Delhi, seem to be enjoying the cold weather out there.

Both the talented actors are shooting for Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti Chopra uploaded three videos on her Instagram handle that show her having fun in this lovely weather. The first video shows Arjun Kapoor posing, thinking that Parineeti is taking her picture! Arjun looks dapper as he’s seen wearing a grey overcoat and is seen hiding his look. In the next video, Parineeti Chopra is seen shooting and interacting with crew members all of whom are wearing their winter wear. In the last bit of the video, Parineeti can be seen entering the frame too. The third video shows Parineeti Chopra wearing a hoodie. She calls it ‘the post night shoot and onto flight look’.

On the film front, Parineeti Chopra just had a release, Golmaal Again. It arrived on Diwali and emerged as a huge blockbuster. Arjun Kapoor meanwhile was seen earlier this year in Mubarakan and Half Girlfriend. Both were decent successes. After Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra would be seen in Vipul Shah’s Namastey Canada.