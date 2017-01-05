Controversial contestant Swami Om out of ‘Bigg Boss’

Mumbai: Controversial contestant Swami Om has been evicted from “Bigg Boss-10” following his indecent behaviour.

His ouster from the hit reality show came last night. Trouble began in the house during a captaincy task this week between Swami Om and VJ Bani where both had to build their own pyramids while housemates can take sides and destroy anyone’s pyramid.

According to sources, the housemates broke Swami Om’s pyramid, which angered him.

In a fit of rage, Om indulged in indecent acts following which all the contestants asked Bigg Boss to take strict action against him.

Om had been creating nuisance and troubling co-contestants on the show for a while. Despite repeated warnings, his

behaviour on the show remained unacceptable and hence, he was shown the door.

This particular episode is likely to be aired on Colors channel either today or tomorrow, when Salman Khan would also appear on the show.

Few weeks back another contestant Priyanka Jagga was also evicted from the house allegedly due to her bad behaviour.