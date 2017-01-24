Controversial! AMAR SINGH said Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan live separately

Aamar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan one time were close friends but few years ago there was some rift between them. But Singh has made shocking revelation about the Bachchan family. While talking to media Amar Singh said that Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bchchan are staying separately.

ABP Majha quoted the Rajya Sabha MP as saying that the media believes him to be responsible for every rift, whether it concerns the Samajwadi Party, the Ambanis or the Bachchans. He said, “Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that.”

Few years ago Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh friendship was very strong and once Amar Singh said Amitabh Bachchan is Ram and I m a Laxman , but know the secret revelation from Amar Singh about the Bachchan family is shocking and let see what will be the reaction of Bachchan family on this statement.