Connect with Shakti via personal app

Actor Shakti Arora has come out with his own mobile application so that his fans will get “first-hand information” about his upcoming projects through it. Shakti, known for “Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi” and “TereLiye” as well as stints in reality TV shows like “Nach Baliye” and “JhalakDikhhlaJaa”, launched Shakti Arora Official App in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX.

“This is a one-of-a-kind of app where fans can connect to me directly and also have the information about my updates and life,” Shakti said in a statement. “In a way, even I can get in touch with all my fans, especially the top three fans who do lot of hard work and try to reach the top three status. I can be in touch with them and interact with them on personal basis. More than a fan and star relationship, I think I can have a friendly relationship with them and that’s what this app is all about,” he added.

The app gives users access to Shakti’s social media handles on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. “I am currently shooting a film in Indonesia. It is my first film, so my fans can get first-hand information about my movie on my app. Apart from this, I am also shooting a TV show which will be out in the month of January,” he added.

Shakti also shared that one “celebrity app” that he will download is of reggae legend Bob Marley. “I am his great fan of his teachings and the way he lived his life. So I would like to know more about him and get in more personal space,” he added.