Congress on Padmavati row: Review scenes which hurt sentiments

New Delhi: The Congress said today that if there are any scenes in ‘Padmavati‘ which hurt the sentiments of a community, they need to be reviewed, amid protests against the movie. Congress spokesperson R P N Singh said though he has not seen the film, it is up to the censor board to clear the movie.

“The aim of a film is not made to hurt any community. I would state again if there are any scenes in the picture which hurt the sentiments of a community, they need to be reviewed,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the row over the film. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has demanded a ban on the film saying that any attempt to destroy the rich culture and history of Rajputs will not be tolerated and threatened that protests will take the shape of an agitation across the country if their sentiments were hurt.

Mahasabha president Sanjay Sinh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and is from the Amethi royal family, alleged that the film world has always tried to present a distorted picture of the Rajput community. Sinh, in a statement, said, “The glorious history of Rajputs has been distorted in the film and the community shown in bad light.”

“Any such attempt to tarnish the image of Rajputs and insult them will not be tolerated and the protests against the film across the country can take the shape of an ‘Andolan’ (agitation). The Mahasabha urged the government of India to impose a ban on release of the film,” he said.

The film “Padmavati”, slated for release on December 1, has evoked protests from some sections of the Rajput community and others, who have alleged that the film hurts sentiments.