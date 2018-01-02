Congratulations! Singer Sunidhi Chauhan blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child — a boy — in a hospital here on Monday evening.

“The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018,” Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi’s obstetrician-gynecologist, said in a statement

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: “The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well.”

Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Darkhaast, Main Baani Teri Radha, among many others.