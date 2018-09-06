Congratulations Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput! Bollywood sends lovely wishes to ideal couple for their second baby

One of Bollywood’s ideal couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday night at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. After daughter Misha, the lovely couple became proud parents for the second time. Ever since the good news, the entire Kapoor and Rajput family is in the mood of celebration. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs too couldn’t control themselves and poured lovely wishes to Shahid and Mira.

See wishes here:

Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family So Happy for both of you . Loads of love, happiness and diapers always… Ting ! #babyboy #Happiness #Love — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Shahid and Mira are already parents of daughter Misha who was born in 2016. Mira was admitted to the hospital in the evening and her mother Bela Rajput was also present at that moment to be with her daughter. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 6, 2015. It was an arranged marriage and over the period of time of their marriage, they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood.

