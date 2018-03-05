Congratulations! Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao surprise us with wedding news

Mumbai: It’s raining weddings this season in B-town after Shoaib and Dipika, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao surprised us the wedding news. Keith and Rochello got hitched on Saturday (March 3) in an intimate affair and their white wedding was surely a fairy tale.

The couple had an elegant beach wedding at a quiet resort, surrounded by those closest to them. The bride, an ex-Miss India always wanted a beach for her destination wedding. The couple after few rounds to Rochelle’s hometown Chennai last year, zeroed in on the quaint and scenic Mahabalipuram.

The couple went with a low-key but classic white wedding. Everything from the decor, to the music were all done tastefully keeping in mind the couple’s choices. Rochelle paid close attention to detail and planned their entire wedding with help from her sister Paloma who lives in Chennai.

Evelyn Sharma shared a wedding picture on her Instagram page along with caption, “#KeRo की शादी!!! ️ You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you ♥️ @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God’s blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever! ♥️ #kerogetshitched”

The couple got engaged last year in February and were dating for 2 years.