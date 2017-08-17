Congratulations! ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress Pooja Sharma blessed with a cute baby girl

‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress Pooja Sharma is on cloud nine, the actress who was pregnant has now given birth to a baby girl. According to news in Tellychakkar.com, “Pooja has delivered a baby girl today morning (16 August) in Mumbai. The couple is overjoyed with the happiness arrived as they always wished to have a daughter.” In June, this year, Pooja had shared a picture from her baby shower on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Cant wait for the little one to come out! Spark in our eyes and so much of love in our hearts already #godbharai#parentstobe #bestestfeeling”.

In a statement to a leading entertainment portal, Pooja shared her excitement, she said, “The baby and I are doing fine. We always wanted to have a baby girl so it’s like a cherry on cake for us. Pushkar is overjoyed at this moment.”

Cant wait for the little one to come out! Spark in our eyes and so much of love in our hearts already 😍 #godbharai #parentstobe #bestestfeeling 👶🏻👶🏻

Expressing his feeling of becoming a father to an adorable infant, Pushkar too said, “It’s such an amazing feeling. It feels like life has completely changed. I am getting a lot of calls from everyone and we are extremely happy. Everyone used to tell us that it would be a boy for us but we always wanted to have a baby girl. We became so happy to hear the news about the arrival of our baby girl. She is fair and beautiful. A star is born! She looks like Pooja now and her eyes are like me. Pooja and I are fighting over it (chuckles).”

Hearty congratulations to the couple and lots of love and best wishes to the newborn!

