Congratulations! Disha Vakani aka Daya from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ blessed with a adorable baby girl

Disha Vakani aka Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gave birth to a adorable baby girl this morning, according to Spotboye. The deliver date was on December 20 but the bundle of joy arrived much before. Disha is married to Mayur Padia, who is a CA based in Mumbai. This is the first child of the couple.

After the news that Disha is pregnant rumours were their that the actress will quite the show and the producers are looking for the replacement but Asit Modi clarified that Disha will continue the show.

In October the actress had a lavish baby shower event at her residence,where Disha looked like a typical Gujrati princess. She looked adorable in pink saree with heavy golden jewellery with blue orchid for the ceremony. Her face showed she was very happy, and having beautiful moments in her life. Guests invited for the event included Dilip Joshi, Samay Shah, Munmun Dutta and of course reel son Taapu aka Bhavya Gandhi.