Congratulations! Actor Gautam Rode gets engaged to long time girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode who shot to fame from Star Plus popular TV show Saraswatichandra is now engaged to his long time girlfriend Pakhuri Awasthy.Pakhuri Awasthy, who garnered popularity for her character on the show Razia Sultan, met Gautam on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and instantly hit off. speaking to indianexpress.com , Gautam shared, “Yes, Pankhuri and I got recently engaged. It happened during Diwali days. We both are very happy.” The actor refused to divulge further details, saying he is currently busy shooting for a video.

But when indianexpress.com contacted Pakhuri she refuted the marriage rumours but on her equation with Gautam, the TV star smiled and said, “I don’t want to comment on this now. I will talk about it when the time is right. I don’t think this is the right time to comment about it.”

Gautam is one of the most eligible bachelors of television and the news that the actor has been engaged had certainly broken the hearts of his female fans. Gautam’s love life has been in the news many times before. He was linked with his Saraswati Chandra co-actor Jennifer Winget after her divorce from Karan Singh Grover. Then there were the rumours that he is dating Shraddha Arya while shooting for Life Ok’s Mahakumb and now all the rumours have come to rest, we wish the couple all the best for coming future.