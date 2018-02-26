Confusion over Sridevi’s last moments: Now, report claims hotel staff, not Boney Kapoor found Sridevi unconscious

Mumbai: On Saturday night, veteran actor Sridevi passed away due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. Contrasting reports are now emerging over her last moments in Dubai hotel. Some reports are now claiming that, Sridevi, who was getting ready for a dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor was not seen first by her husband but by the hotel staff, who raised an alarm after she failed to open the door after multiple doorbells.

“At around 10.30 pm, she called the room service to request for water. When the server reached her room within 15 minutes, the actor did not attend to multiple doorbells. After a few minutes, fearing something was amiss, the staffer raised an alarm. When we broke into the room, we found her on the bathroom floor. This was around 11 PM. She had a pulse when we found her,” a source from the hotel told a leading daily. The source confirmed that Sridevi was residing alone in her hotel room.

The source added that Sridevi appeared healthy, and even if Sridevi was feeling uneasy she attributed it to the exhaustion after attending all the wedding festivities. “We rushed her to (Rashid Hospital) where she was declared dead on arrival,” added the source.

According to earlier reports, Boney had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but decided to return to Dubai to “surprise” his wife. Boney flew back from Mumbai and went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel at around 5.30 p.m., on Saturday to “surprise” her with the dinner, a source close to the family told the Khaleej Times. He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner.

The ‘Mom’ star then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes had passed and Sridevi did not come out, Boney knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water, the source said. “He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 p.m.,” he added.

The police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Sridevi, Boney, and their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were in Ras Al Khaimah last week to celebrate the wedding of her actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.

The autopsy was completed on Sunday evening and the body is expected to be flown back via a private plane to Mumbai on Monday.

(Input from IANS)